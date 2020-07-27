The year after the rat: How Trump could still help Baltimore and himself | COMMENTARY

Let’s be blunt. The polls suggest you are headed toward a historic defeat in November. You have lost support even among white men without college degrees, the key component of your base. Can you reasonably expect to frighten the nation sufficiently within the next 90-plus days to overcome this or might you be better off by following the example of Franklin Roosevelt who won reelection in 1940 despite a nearly 15% unemployment rate (roughly what it is right now) and a war in Europe by appealing to both city residents and working class southerners. Americans can be distracted but they also crave optimism. Engaging with Baltimore instead of simply belittling it would demonstrate that the 45th president, like the 32nd, believes that “all men are created equal” and that the ideals of the founders aren’t completely lost on him. Don’t send unwanted troops to Baltimore, Mr. President, bring yourself and a modicum of good will. That would be downright presidential.