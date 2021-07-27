Looking for good news in Maryland? Turn to the sports page | COMMENTARY

The Olympians are amazing, of course; their world-class efforts all the more incredible given the difficulties so many faced in training during the pandemic for the postponed games. But there is something about the return of NFL football to M&T Bank Stadium with an expectation of a full capacity of fans in stands that truly sends hearts atwitter in Charm City. Few things connect Baltimore with its suburban neighbors (and beyond) better than the anticipation of some spectacular performances by Mr. Jackson, tight end Mark Andrews, second-year running back J.K. Dobbins and, fingers crossed, rookie wide receiver Rashod Bateman. Part of that is the nature of football. It’s a rough and tumble sport befitting a city with distinctly blue collar roots. And it’s also a tribute to the franchise’s ownership and front office who project professionalism and good judgment, which is quite a stark comparison to what goes on with that other NFL football team that plays in Maryland and shall go nameless (as they essentially are nameless at the moment).