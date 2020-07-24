Local leaders make tough coronavirus decisions Maryland governor won’t | COMMENTARY

The tightening came as hospitalizations continued to tick upward in the state, and new, confirmed COVID-19 cases in Maryland clocked in at more than 500 per day for a sustained period, and close to 1,000 on several occasions. This suggests a troubling trend that could lead to much worse than temporary reversals in lifted restrictions if not addressed. Hospitalizations are among the top indicators of the state’s containment of coronavirus; their recent rise comes after weeks of declines and could signal that another wave of COVID-19 is in the works.