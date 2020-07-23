Smart people in Baltimore have good ideas for remote learning; schools should listen up | COMMENTARY

Everyone’s agreed it has to be better than the mishmash of emergency efforts we saw across districts in the spring. And we all know it’s never going to be as good as in-person instruction and that it will undoubtedly leave a lot of kids behind. That’s the grim reality of schooling amid a pandemic. Thousands of children across the state don’t have reliable access to the internet or devices, or caregivers available to support them during the day. Some are learning English as a second language, and others simply don’t learn well from interfacing with a screen. And many have disabilities and special needs that make remote learning impractical, yet they’re still guaranteed a free, appropriate public education under federal law. What about them?