Football ahead of academics once again at the University of Maryland

The essential shutdown of campus (even though campus officials bristle when you say any class was canceled) because of a football game, also begs the question of whether or not the university is in over its head in joining the Big 10 conference. Perhaps it should have waited until it had the infrastructure in place to host the big crowds that the division draws. We are certain officials at the time knew it didn’t have the capacity for so many people. Now the students are paying the price academically.