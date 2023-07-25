Is Worley the right top cop? Burden is on Baltimore City Council to weigh his merits, sans national search | COMMENTARY

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

On Monday, July 17, 2023, Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott formally submitted the name of Richard Worley to fill the role of police commissioner, a post he has held on an interim basis since the departure of Michael Harrison, right. File. (Kevin Richardson/Baltimore Sun) (Kevin Richardson )

Last month, Mayor Brandon M. Scott raised some eyebrows with an abrupt changing of the guard in city police commissioners, bidding farewell to Michael Harrison while announcing that then-Deputy Commissioner Richard Worley would be the mayor’s pick for this critical leadership role. Given sensitivities in a city where constitutional policing remains an aspiration, if not always a reality, it’s surely no surprise that some people were disappointed not to have had the mayor’s ear on choosing a new commissioner and were calling for a national search to be conducted. Among them was the president of the Baltimore City branch of the NAACP. One suspects the mayor himself might have been voicing similar concerns were he still a member of the City Council given how, four years ago as a councilman, he advocated for the General Assembly to mandate that a diverse independent group of city residents would have to be consulted before a police commissioner could be chosen.

But here’s the rub: The track record on big searches is not so hot.

Remember Commissioner Anthony W. Batts? A national search found him in 2012 when he was Oakland, California’s, police chief. Three years later, he was fired by Mayor Stephanie Rawlings-Blake when the department lost confidence in him during the aftermath of Freddie Gray’s death in police custody.

There was also a national search conducted after Mayor Sheila Dixon asked Police Commissioner Leonard D. Hamm to resign in 2007, though some might say the effort was a waste because her original pick, longtime BPD member Frederick H. Bealefeld III, whom Dixon appointed as interim, ultimately won the top job. Bealefeld turned out to be one of the more effective commissioners the city has seen in the past two decades, with homicides declining under his leadership.

But hiring a local guy is not exactly the secret to success either. Then Deputy Commissioner Kevin Davis was promoted to commissioner when Rawlings-Blake fired Batts in 2015, but Davis ultimately lasted only three years in the job before he was fired himself, in 2018 by Mayor Catherine Pugh as crime continued to rise. Davis’ replacement was another local pick, Deputy Commissioner Darryl De Sousa, who lasted mere months before he resigned after being charged by federal prosecutors with failing to file income tax returns. A national search then found Commissioner Harrison, whom the mayor wants to replace with Worley.

And here we are.

The lesson? It’s not about hiring a search firm or about giving a mayor free rein to choose.

It’s about candidate qualifications and proper screening. Whoever fills the position should be capable of doing the job, have a vision for it, understand Baltimore and how to be effective here, and have a good working relationship with the mayor.

Now that Worley has been officially nominated to the post, the burden is on the Baltimore City Council to ask tough questions of him and to seek public involvement in the confirmation process. Already, council members have promised to conduct at least four community meetings prior to a formal hearing on Aug. 15. Members have until Oct. 2 under charter rules to make their decision. The assumption is, of course, that Worley will be confirmed. Mayors have a lot of clout, and Worley is already well known in City Hall. In some ways, his biggest asset — experience in the department — might also be seen as his greatest liability. Is he committed to post-Freddie Gray reforms or might he be too indoctrinated in the traditions of the past? It’s up to the City Council to drill down and closely examine all sides.

This kind of oversight happens every day at all levels of government. President Joe Biden picks cabinet members without national searches. Gov. Wes Moore does the same. The check and balance here is the vote by the legislative branch — at least for certain key appointments. National searches don’t guarantee good outcomes, but proper oversight and community input can come pretty close. Everyone in Baltimore, the NAACP included, should be allowed not only to speak up but to hear what Worley has to say in response. At the end of the process, we hope Baltimore gets a police commissioner in whom we can all have faith — with the peace of mind that comes from a thorough and open public vetting.

