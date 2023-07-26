Racism deserves to be called out — even when protests might serve Jason Aldean’s interests | COMMENTARY

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Jason Aldean performs during CMA Fest 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee on June 9, 2022. Aldean released the single "Try That in a Small Town" that has recently proven controversial. He is scheduled to perform Thursday, July 27 at Merriweather Post Pavilion in Columbia. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP, File) (Amy Harris/Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

For those who might have missed the latest battleground in the culture war — the “Try That in a Small Town” country music video — the performer responsible for this mess is set to appear Thursday at Merriweather Post Pavilion in Columbia. That’s right: The amphitheater on the grounds of an estate that was once home to the Oakland Manor plantation, where Black people were enslaved, is set to host Jason Aldean, the singer who released “Try That” in May, but only recently saw it vault up the charts after Country Music Television banned the video version.

And why did CMT ban it? Because its lyrics glorified gun violence and they, along with the video imagery, conveyed traditionally racist ideas. Aldean claims that wasn’t want the song was about at all, and aspiring white nationalists ran to his defense, making “Try That in a Small Town” must-view entertainment on both YouTube and Fox News.

But take a closer look at the video, much of which was filmed in front of the Maury County Courthouse building in Columbia, Tennessee, which was the site of both 1940s race riots and the never-prosecuted 1927 lynching of Henry Choate, an 18-year-old Black teen falsely accused of assaulting a white girl. Aldean insists the choice of location has nothing to do with its racist past. But some of the footage of supposedly bad behavior used in the video looks suspiciously like it was taken from Black Lives Matter protests. And the song’s lyrics certainly lean toward the vigilante side, with mentions of “granddad’s gun” and how city crime — including stomping on a flag — isn’t tolerated in a small town where “we take care of our own.” This isn’t exactly subtle stuff.

Yet here’s the inevitable quandary. Act responsibly, recognize the racism and refuse to traffic in it, and you might get “Bud Lighted” and accused of participating in the “cancel culture” or “woke politics.” In the Fox-iverse, this is considered a very bad thing, indeed. Companies and their products might get boycotted. Donald Trump will lambaste you at campaign stops. And it’s just a matter of time before a group of Jan. 6 rioters record their own version of the song to play at future rallies.

This is why the various Fox News speaker panels were in “full steam ahead” mode shortly after the “Try That” backlash started a week ago. Whatever one may think of the Fox business model, they know their blue collar, country music, small town audience. It’s why you always hear Fox talking heads complaining about the dangerousness of San Francisco, California, where there were 56 homicides last year in a city of about 815,000, but never about the 144 homicides in Birmingham, Alabama, a much smaller community of fewer than 200,000 people in a red state. Apparently, small towns actually put up with a lot no matter how available granddad’s firearms.

Aldean claims small towners “have each other’s backs” but where are they when a large segment of this country’s population faces systemic disadvantage for generations? Not bursting into song. And that is, of course, how the culture wars continue — with each side thinking even less of the other every day. And small towns clearly have their share of issues; what they don’t have is much diversity.

So if Aldean’s faithful can’t be convinced that responding to images of urban unrest with an implied threat of lynchings or bullets is harmful and irresponsible, should we clam up and not extend the singer’s 15 minutes of fame? Of course note. The answer is not to ignore the hate-mongers, even if speaking out riles them up more. Small victories are still possible. As The Washington Post reports, a six-second snippet of a Black Lives Matter protest appears to recently have been excised from the video. And as the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. once observed, ““The hottest place in Hell is reserved for those who remain neutral in times of great moral conflict.” We must speak out. We must protest. And we must not allow this “ode to a sundown town,” as one critic correctly labeled it, to be happily proffered in Maryland without comment.

