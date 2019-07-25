Alternative Fact of the Week: The great GOP deficit anxiety disappearing trick

Here’s a sobering number that won’t make the presidential Twitter feed. Interest payments on the debt are rising and it could get much, much worse. In the current fiscal year, it’s expected to be $393.5 billion or 8.7 percent of all federal spending. It’s actually been a bigger percentage of spending before but that’s only because interest rates are so low right now. What happens as they rise? As we noted when Mr. Obama was in the Oval Office, the best recourse would be to attack the problem from both directions, limiting the growth of spending while closing tax loopholes and, in some cases, raising tax rates (we’re looking at you, federal gas tax left unchanged since Bill Clinton was president). But who wins an election by being non-magical? Voters have a habit of supporting candidates who promise the reality they most desire, not the one that’s actually possible.