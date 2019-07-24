Mueller’s bottom line: Russian election interference is real, serious and still a threat

Want to talk about Mr. Mueller’s big day and all his hemming and hawing? Maybe discuss what exactly constitutes obstruction of justice or whether Democrats will ever acquire the intestinal fortitude to press an impeachment case that has zero chances in the GOP-controlled Senate? You can always laugh at how often the special counsel felt he had to keep his mouth shut and declined to answer. Or the imbecility of Republicans asking him over and over again to comment on matters related to the so-called “Steele Dossier,” which is being investigated by someone else. But what is not the least bit funny is what all Americans should be focused on right now — insisting on a free, fair and clean election in 2020. That’s what the Mueller testimony really underscores, but it’s in danger of getting lost for all the inside-the-beltway spin.