Until there’s a vaccine for kids under 12, masks must be required in Md. schools | COMMENTARY

At the very least, Maryland should clearly and firmly recommend mask wearing for schoolchildren, as Virginia has, issuing guidance Wednesday that elementary schools should keep a mask mandate in place until a vaccine is available to children under 12 and officials have had time to widely administer it. Local jurisdictions in that state can still ignore the nonbinding advice, of course, but at least they’ve been warned. Maryland health officials say they “strongly recommend but do not require” masks indoors in general, which feels tepid by comparison. We’d prefer they go a few steps further than our Southern neighbor and not only recommend masks, but require them through at least the end of the year in both elementary and middle schools.