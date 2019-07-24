Keep politicians out of holocaust curriculum

Already 22% of millennials in a poll conducted last year by the Conference on Jewish Material Claims Against Germany said they were not sure whether they had heard of the Holocaust. The same poll found that 41 percent of all those surveyed, and 66% of millennials, did not know that Auschwitz was the largest concentration camp at the time. In Howard County, the four Glenelg High School students who spray painted swastikas and other hate graffiti across their campus, in what they said in court was meant to be a prank, clearly didn’t understand the significance of the symbol if they’re to be believed. The Holocaust is not something to joke around about.