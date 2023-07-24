Baltimore pool closings: a warning sign of shallow governance | COMMENTARY

The job of any big city mayor might be split into two distinct skill sets. The first is political — giving speeches and working crowds, strengthening your base of supporters while reaching out to build coalitions with members of the City Council, business and community leaders, and your state and regional counterparts. The other is administrative. This part of the job is not unlike serving as a chief executive officer of a company with thousands of employees. You attract and retain talent, you set goals, you delegate authority and, most important of all, you make sure the essential work is getting done. You can get elected to office with a talent for the former, but you can’t succeed without a real gift for the latter. The closing of the Patterson Park Pool, the aging but popular summer haunt that is due for a major renovation, is evidence that Mayor Brandon Scott continues to come up short on the administrative side

No one can claim, of course, that Baltimore is in an enviable position when it comes to public infrastructure, pools included, or financial resources. The 70-year-old pool at Patterson is well past its prime and would likely have opened for a final pre-renovation season at some point this summer if not for an unexpected flooding of the pump room. Yet the closing is also part of a troubling pattern. A splash park in Cherry Hill will not be open this summer because of repair issues; the Clifton Park Pool was shuttered for weeks. How is it that it’s late July and Recreation and Parks officials are scrambling to correct course on recreational amenities so important to maintaining the health and well-being of city youth? Did summer and its 90-degree heat waves arrive unexpectedly? Couldn’t these obstacles have been detected months ago when there would have been more than enough time for short-term fixes, let alone long-term plans?

At the heart of this is not just water, chlorine and lifeguards but a distinct lack of oversight. When he served as mayor, the late William Donald Schaefer had a three-word mantra that was mind-numbing in its simplicity but seems to have been forgotten: “Do it now.” It was a reminder that duties needed to be performed as diligently and as expeditiously as possible while also serving as a gentle scold that public employees need oversight. Schaefer famously liked to yell, or at least send nasty notes, when he spotted poor performance — a mere pothole could set him off. Other mayors have taken a gentler approach but still maintained vigilance. Martin O’Malley was famous for using numbers to measure performance, and one can only imagine how the delayed opening of a city pool would have flashed on his computer dashboard.

Mayor Scott’s defenders can counter that dealing with gun violence is a higher priority than pool repair, and it certainly should be. But prioritizing one doesn’t require dropping the ball on the other. This shouldn’t be an either/or proposition. Maybe Scott doesn’t like being the enforcer with his staff. If that’s the case, he can delegate that chore to Faith Leach, his chief administrative officer, or someone else who can make sure that department heads, their senior staff and managers, are on the ball and paying attention to what is happening — or not happening — on their watch. This is called management. It needs to happen. Every. Single. Day.

If pools were the only problem, it might be forgivable. But we’ve seen a lack of attention toward the city’s aging vehicle fleet, its inadequately supervised sewage treatment facilities, trash and recycling collection, this year’s Artscape, and on and on. This is not rocket science. This is about follow through. Oh, and one more point: When City Council members complain about shuttered pools after the fact, they are not demonstrating leadership either, just political opportunism. They have a responsibility for oversight as well, and their inquiries shouldn’t begin when there’s an obvious crisis. They, too, need to live in the details, the day-by-day goals met or missed. If they sweat these things a bit more maybe the youngsters living in Baltimore wouldn’t have to quite so much in July and August.

Baltimore Sun editorial writers offer opinions and analysis on news and issues relevant to readers. They operate separately from the newsroom.