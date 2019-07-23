Bridge the Howard tunnel gap

Still, one has to wonder if the Transportation Trust Fund and Maryland taxpayers should be making up the entire difference here. Presumably, Governor Hogan will now be pressuring CSX to contribute more, and those talks are crucial. The notion that a private, for-profit company like Florida-based CSX with stock valuations up 16% on the year despite softness in trade (thanks, President Donald Trump and your fixation on foreign tariffs) would not have to kick in more than $91 million for a project from which it would so richly benefit yet has so far offered to finance just one-fifth the cost is ridiculous. What would be the correct ratio of additional state versus CSX dollars? We don’t know, but we’re certain it’s not 100 percent to zero. Even the Baltimore Ravens are willing to invest more in a downtown stadium that is technically owned not by them but the Maryland Stadium Authority. And you can bet the team’s recently-announced $120 million renovation plan won’t generate nearly as much revenue for ownership as the Howard Tunnel renovation will potentially generate for CSX.