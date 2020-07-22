Trump threatens to send federal agents into Baltimore and leaders shrug | COMMENTARY

“I sent a letter to the president yesterday outlining various ways in which, if he really wanted to partner with us, that he could do so,” Ms. Lightfoot told the Chicago Tribune, a sister paper of The Baltimore Sun. “What we do not welcome, and what we will not tolerate, and we will fight against is the deployment of unnamed federal special secret agents onto our streets to detain people without cause and effectively take away their civil rights and their civil liberties without due process.”