Maryland retirement: Is it really the worst in the nation? | COMMENTARY

To that, we say: Well, that’s just silly. Maryland is home to Baltimore, which is a foodie’s dream town. In fact, another listicle (clearly better researched), named Charm City one of the Top 10 Foodie Cities in the United States based on Yelp user ratings. And Bankrate’s rating completely ignores how Maryland is home to the Chesapeake Bay, one of the top sailing and seafood producing waterways on the planet. Oh, and did anyone notice that Maryland is day-trip convenient to theater and museum-rich New York City and Washington, D.C., the actual cultural centers of this country? There are any number of legitimate complaints about life in Maryland, but lack of access to culture just isn’t a legitimate one. Unless going to see the latest “Fast and Furious” movie in surround sound is regarded as a cultural zenith. Who knew older folks were so into going to the movies? The senior discounts must really be something else.