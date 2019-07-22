Is Baltimore still a baseball town?

Here’s one possibility. On top of everything else, Baltimore’s love for its major league ball club may have reached a low ebb. Gone are the days when a brand spanking new Camden Yards would be packed to the rafters, when O’s teams that drifted around a .500 winning percentage would still attract 33,000 or more fans per game, when 3 million or more season attendance was not uncommon. This is not an accusation, not a matter of belittling “fair weather” fans as if they had an obligation to shell out $70 or more to watch a team lose, it’s just a recognition of how tastes can change. When the Orioles won the World Series in 1970, attendance at Memorial Stadium averaged 13,050 per game and that was long before there was a MASN televising home games in the comfort of your rec room. So perhaps this is a return to form.