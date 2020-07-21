U.S. Senate should pass new Voting Rights Act in honor of John Lewis | COMMENTARY

Time and again, he put himself directly in the crossfire, risking his life to promote equal rights. Many know the story of “Bloody Sunday,” when Lewis, on March 7, 1965, led 600 marchers across the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Alabama. There, they met a wall of state troopers armed with billy clubs, whips and rubber tubing encased in barbed wire — and gunning to harm the peaceful protesters. Lewis suffered a cracked skull, but also swayed public sentiment in support of the Voting Rights Act, which was signed into law by President Lyndon Johnson a few months later, on Aug. 6, 1965. The legislation outlawed literacy tests and other tactics Southern states had used to deny African Americans the voting rights they were supposedly guaranteed under the 15th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution.