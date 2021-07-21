Insurrection investigation: Will GOP rise to the moment? | COMMENTARY

That the so-called party of law and order can so easily overlook the death of Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick and the injuries sustained by at least 137 fellow officers represents a jaw-dropping level of hypocrisy. Nearly as shameful are the consistent attempts at blame-shifting, by either pointing to violence that erupted in some cities in reaction to the death of George Floyd at the hands of police or focusing on the lack of adequate preparations to thwart an attack on the building. While the latter may prove useful (much like broader post-9/11 discussions of counter-terrorism), how efforts to subvert democracy in January are connected to concerns about police misconduct or race relations (with the unrest in Baltimore after the death of Freddie Gray six years ago sometimes thrown into the mix) is a mystery. Last we looked, West Baltimore is not the U.S. Capitol.