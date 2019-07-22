The pesticide the EPA knows harms children but approved anyway

That move was wrong, wrong, wrong. Not because there isn’t more to learn about the pesticide and its lingering effects — such as the impact of chlorpyrifos residue commonly found on popular grocery store mainstays like broccoli and strawberries — but because a federal agency charged with protecting human health and safety ought to be erring on the general public’s side. Their primary mission is not to protect the profitability of the chemical industry or even farmers who may find chlorpyrifos an affordable and convenient product but have other pesticide alternatives available to them. A 2014 EPA assessment warned that even relatively low exposure to the chemical can have disastrous consequences on youngsters. Shouldn’t Corteva Agriscience, its maker, be forced to prove its safety rather than allow the rest of us to be guinea pigs?