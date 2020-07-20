Under political cover from polls and a pandemic, Republicans finally break ranks with Trump | COMMENTARY

Governor Hogan is joined by Republican governors in Utah and Arkansas, and Republican senators in Missouri and Nebraska in promoting coronavirus safety measures that contradict the president’s pronouncements. And even Sen. Mitch McConnell — dubbed Donald Trump’s “biggest enabler” by Robert Reich, who served in the administrations of Presidents Ford, Carter and Clinton — has strayed from the Trump line. In appearances throughout his home state of Kentucky this month, the Senate majority leader has repeatedly countered President Trump. Mr. McConnell expressed “total” confidence in infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci, emphasized the significance of mask wearing to guard against COVID-19, said there was “no question” that Centers for Disease Control guidelines for reopening schools should be followed and warned that the virus “is not going away until we get a vaccine.” Compare that to the president who’s worked to undercut Dr. Fauci, frame mask-wearing as emasculating, weaken CDC guidance and lessen coronavirus concerns on the whole, saying recently that it would one day “just disappear.”