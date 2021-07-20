To finance massive Maryland highway project, an eye-popping toll. Is this really the best option? | COMMENTARY

More than one observer to this ongoing debacle has suggested that the county executive and governor be forced to sit down together and negotiate some sort of compromise. Yet neither seems so inclined. If there’s been one pattern to Mr. Hogan’s transportation formula, it’s been to follow his own political agenda. Reducing tolls served his purposes in the first term, raising them to astronomical heights apparently does the same in the second terms. There is surely a place for toll roads, bridges and tunnels just as there is a place for properly-supervised P3 projects and better functioning public transit. But there’s also something to be said for the just-as-vital process of building a regional consensus over such a huge, potentially disruptive and controversial project as the Capital Beltway/I-270 plan. Better to seek further compromise than jam this down Montgomery County’s throat.