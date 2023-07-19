Don’t derail Amtrak and vital federal infrastructure spending | COMMENTARY

If there’s one thing property owners, whether residential or business, understand, it is the importance of spending money on essential systems — repairing a leaky roof or faulty plumbing, for example. Such investments can add to the value of a household or enterprise. And, perhaps more importantly, the consequences of not keeping up with those needs can be disastrous. Instead of a slow leak, you get a flood that is far more costly in the long run. The same holds true for all kinds of public infrastructure, including roads and bridges, railroads, airports, water and sewage treatment, the power grid, high-speed internet service and on and on. Failure to meet expanding needs, let alone keep existing systems in repair, can literally doom a community. Most public officials, from the federal government down to the local town council, have usually made it among the highest of priorities, often with its own revenue stream and various borrowing authorities, to keep such investments chugging along through good times and bad.

That’s why recent moves by Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives to target infrastructure spending as part of their effort to attack the federal deficit are problematic to say the least. They are looking to gut the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, the long-term $1.2 trillion spending measure approved in November of 2021 and touted by the Biden administration as a “once in a generation investment.” And nothing better symbolizes this frantic effort to reverse course on infrastructure than what they have in mind for Amtrak passenger rail service and particularly the Northeast Corridor, where a 92% cut in operating funds has been proposed. Amtrak officials have already warned that the more than $1 billion the House GOP would take from their budget would leave them too little to run a safe railroad in Fiscal 2024. Destabilizing operations in the Northeast with its 20 million passengers would be especially ruinous for Baltimore, the corridor’s fifth busiest station (behind New York, D.C., Philadelphia and Boston).

If there are some who see such a proposal as politically clever, as a way to target a Democratic president who is a longtime Amtrak supporter, they should be quickly disabused of that notion. Northeast service represents thousands of jobs and billions of dollars in investment along what remains the nation’s economic heart. If the Richmond-to-Boston region grinds to a halt, you can better believe it will be felt from Miami to Montana. And how ironic that lawmakers, many Republicans included, were griping about the safety of railroad operations just yesterday — or more precisely, in February when a Norfolk Southern train carrying hazardous materials derailed in East Palestine, Ohio causing the evacuation of tens of thousands and creating an environmental nightmare. Yet not only do they seem prepared to reduce such safety investment, the much-needed Railway Safety Act of 2023 and its mandate for minimum two-person crews on freight trains may be stalling out in Congress, conservatives having portrayed it as a sop to unions.

Whatever happens with the federal budget — and it’s perfectly reasonable to address both spending and tax collections to deal with the nation’s considerable debt — vital infrastructure set asides, particularly already undersupported rail systems, are hardly the place to start. Better for Congress to dial back special interest tax breaks (a $1.3 trillion cash cow, according to some estimates) or perhaps waste, fraud and abuse (an estimated $140 billion or more annually) or maybe in reforms to entitlement programs like Social Security and Medicare, the single largest area of government spending. Such choices can be tough, but at least they are rational. Republicans seem determined to devise cuts that they know Democrats can’t possibly support simply to appease their most extreme supporters, the vast majority of whom have never had to travel to New York in rush hour.

Average Americans might not realize how destructive these House spending bills are as they make their way to the floor in the days ahead. But some Republicans are grumbling, and it doesn’t take an engineer or economist to understand the consequences of failed infrastructure whether it’s tap water that isn’t safe to drink or highways that are jam-packed or passenger trains that don’t run on time. This is simply no way to run a railroad.

Baltimore Sun editorial writers offer opinions and analysis on news and issues relevant to readers. They operate separately from the newsroom.