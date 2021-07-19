Baltimore needs all the ‘dreamers’ it can get (and so does the U.S.) | COMMENTARY

For generations, the nation’s cities have served as a welcoming place for immigrants and refugees, and for good reason: They benefit. Baltimore, too, is improved by the addition of men and women looking to better their lives, to raise families, to work hard and to prosper. Isn’t this the ideal for a country built on immigration? Should all cities not aspire to be sanctuaries for the tired, the poor, the “huddled masses yearning to breathe free, the wretched refuse of your teeming shore?” If not, why does the State of Liberty claim it to be so? Drawing and retaining immigrants to Baltimore ought to be among the city’s priorities. It worked out well in the 19th century, with the influx of Germans, Irish and other Europeans, and it’s a formula that can work again to help reverse the city’s chronic population loss.