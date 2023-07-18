Accountability for lack of preparation for Brooklyn Day must extend beyond police | COMMENTARY

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Baltimore Police Acting Commissioner Richard Worley answers questions during City Council's Public Safety and Government Operations Committee's hearing on the mass shooting in Brooklyn. At right is Janet Abrahams, CEO of the Housing Authority of Baltimore City. July 13, 2023.

There’s no question that the Baltimore Police Department failed to prepare for the Brooklyn Day festival, an oversight that may have enabled the early morning mass shooting at the Brooklyn Homes public housing complex July 2 that killed two young people and wounded 28 others. Acting Baltimore Police Commissioner Richard Worley has admitted as much: Police should have known about the long-held, annual event in advance, he said, in response to heated questioning from the City Councils’ Public Safety and Government Operations committee last week, and once the party was discovered, officers should have better mobilized to monitor the situation. “We have to see what happened here and make corrections so this never happens again,” Worley said.

And there’s no question that City Council members, many of whom expressed anger and dismay over the department’s failings, should be seeking greater accountability. But police are not the only bad actors in this tragedy. What about others who could have raised concerns and sought assistance? Will their feet be held to the fire as firmly?

That list could begin with the Housing Authority of Baltimore City, which oversees Brooklyn Homes. CEO Janet Abrahams testified at the same City Council hearing as Worley but without the same level of accountability. Abrahams pointed a finger at residents for failing to properly inform HABC officials in advance, as was routinely done in the past, noting that Brooklyn Day is not necessarily held on the same day or even month each year, and the housing authority had not approved funding for the event. Still, HABC has a full-time staffer at Brooklyn Homes; how could that person be caught so unaware of an event that was widely advertised on social media and almost certainly discussed among residents? We have heard no satisfactory answer.

Abrahams is correct that the even organizer should have been talking to both the housing authority and police when it was still in the planning stages. Add to that lineup City Councilmember Phylicia Porter. Porter was quick to criticize police and the housing authority the day after the shooting (and has stated that her office “should have known” about Brooklyn Day), but seems to have escaped much scrutiny herself as an elected representative.

Even Safe Streets, the violence interruption program, has faced blame. Representatives were in the area mitigating conflicts the day the celebration began; the implication is that they should have been able to intervene before shots rang out.

Of course, the ultimate responsibility for the devastation belongs with those who picked up a firearm and willfully shot into a crowd shortly after midnight. Thus far, one teenager has been arrested in connection with the shooting and charged with misdemeanor weapons violations as well as two counts of inciting a riot. The teen was also wounded in the melee, which police believe involved multiple shooters. An investigation is ongoing.

But if this city is serious about overcoming gun violence, we must find better ways to prevent the slaughter, and that starts with agencies and individuals acknowledging their roles in allowing it to persist. This is not the time to pass the buck; the city deserves full-throated mea culpas and pledges of reform. While a reduction in shooting deaths has been recorded so far this year, there is clearly more that could be done, given all that we know about the mistakes being made.

Monday night, Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott officially nominated Worley to be the city’s next police commissioner, kicking off a confirmation process that the City Council will oversee. The speed of the nomination has been dizzying; Scott announced the selection of Worley last month, on the same day Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said he was stepping down. There will be no national search, no internal competition. While that’s troubling, we are heartened by Worley’s willingness to turn a spotlight on the department. We need to see the same from others.

What happened in Brooklyn Homes shows unequivocally that Baltimore’s approach to mitigating violence, to keeping public gatherings safe, to providing oversight is still inadequate. The only thing worse than acknowledging that reality would be to ignore it — and wait for the next tragedy to pass.

Baltimore Sun editorial writers offer opinions and analysis on news and issues relevant to readers. They operate separately from the newsroom.