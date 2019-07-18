Alternative Fact of the Week: America’s grand-wizard-in-chief

In other words, she was acknowledging the exact same thing that President Trump was taking advantage of by linking a member of Congress with a terrorist group — the name packs an emotional wallop. And this is hardly the only example of Mr. Trump inventing reasons to crank up the fear and “other” status of Ms. Omar along with fellow Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Rashida Tlaib of Michigan and Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts, all women of color. In his now-infamous tweet of last weekend, the president suggested the four should “go back” to their native countries. Yet given that all but Ms. Omar were born in the United States, that’s not just racist, it’s premised on an assumption that dark-skinned Americans aren’t as loyal as others. And please don’t give us the excuse that it’s just like the old “America, love it or leave it” bumper sticker. For all the hatred Mr. Trump spewed toward the late Sen. John McCain, you never heard “go back to Scotland," from the current Oval Office occupant or his toadies. You did, however, hear bogus doubts about Barack Obama’s birth certificate about a thousand times from the Grand Wizard Wannabe for years and years. See the pattern?