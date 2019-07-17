So remind us, Howard County, why was providing access to healthy food in vending machines ever controversial?

First, does nutrition matter? That’s like asking if the U.S. has an obesity problem. Of course, it does. Poor nutrition is tied to all kinds of health problems including diabetes and cancer. Howard County’s own surveys have found a majority (60%) of respondents admit to being obese and about 7% have been diagnosed with diabetes. Perhaps a lot of people who find themselves in county buildings or parks, maybe even most, prepare healthy lunches or snacks to take along. But surely not everyone. Why not make healthier choices more readily available? Why is this different form government making sure there are sidewalks, curb cuts or walk/don’t walk signals at intersections? Those are healthy choices, too. And, again, it’s not like nutritional guidelines demand dressing-free kale salads whenever you push D-20. More like snacks with no trans-fats, no more than 200 calories per package and less than 35% of calories from fat. Oh, and don’t forget the other 25 percent of the machine can have the most dangerous cuisine available. Chocolate-dipped gummies? Double-fried pork rinds with extra salt? Beef tallow-on-a-stick? The mind boggles.