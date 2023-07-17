As Canadian wildfire smoke returns, Marylanders should prepare for a summer of air quality alerts | COMMENTARY

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Record high temperatures and record low air quality. The summer of 2023 has barely begun, and it already feels oppressive. If it’s not the Canadian wildfire smoke, it’s the heat, humidity and pop-up thunderstorms plaguing the region.

The toxic cloud originating from forest fires in eastern Canada is again infiltrating America, with smoke wafting into Maryland through Tuesday, according to the Maryland Department of the Environment. While this episode is “relatively diffuse compared to earlier” instances, MDE says, others might not be so benign. And drifting “fine particulate matter” is threatening to become a summer-long orangy plague, its comings and goings dependent on prevailing winds.

It’s one thing to spot an apocalyptic vision of a city lost in haze once or even for a day or two, it’s quite another to live a full season with the scratchy throats, itchy eyes, asthma attacks and other breathing problems that inevitably come with it. Not since the War of 1812, when relations with our northern neighbor hit a historic low, have residents living in the shadow of Fort McHenry harbored such ill will toward their counterparts living in the Great White North. Still, Canada has its redeeming features, so we are not inclined to invade a second time. That leaves Plan B — making reasonable accommodations to reduce the harmful effects.

First, pay attention to the U.S. Air Quality Index, available at airnow.gov, which keeps tabs on wildfire impact as well as other pollution on the quality of the air we breathe. Code Red is the primary unhealthy rating, and this is when everyone is advised to limit strenuous activities outdoors and those with respiratory illnesses shouldn’t go outside without a KN95 mask. In Code Orange, the next step down, such restrictions are directed at the folks with breathing problems. Code Yellow, which Maryland was under Monday, means air quality is moderate and risky to some sensitive groups; Code Green means it’s good. At the other end of the scale, the most alarming ratings are Code Purple (very unhealthy) and Code Maroon (hazardous).

Once you have been asked to stay indoors (pets, too), the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and others have some further tips:

Keep indoor air as clean as possible with windows and doors closed tight;

Limit use of candles, aerosol sprays, gas stoves, fireplaces or even a vacuum cleaner because that stirs up particles.

Run the air conditioner if you’ve got one, keeping the filter (preferably a high-efficiency model) clean to capture fine particles that aren’t necessarily apparent and set to recirculate mode. Those who do not have an air conditioner may wish to find other alternative accommodations.

People with heart or lung diseases or those taking care of older people and children who are showing symptoms of respiratory distress (and may have undiagnosed health complications) may wish to further consult their doctors to see if they should leave the area during the worst conditions.

Healthy individuals should be just fine with a short-term exposure to smoke. But it’s prudent to take reasonable steps to reduce one’s exposure — with further tips available from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency — and to seek medical attention if it becomes necessary. Common symptoms include chest pain, palpitations, shortness of breath, wheezing and fatigue. Doctors also recommend using those well-rated face masks that proved useful during the COVID-19 pandemic (now putting them on to go out and taking them off to go in). And if your supply is already exhausted, this is a good time to stock up; they have proven their value is the past, and they are likely to do so again.

Medical experts caution that smoke exposure can have lasting ill effects — for days or weeks after an event or perhaps longer. Studies have observed decreased lung functions a year after smoke exposure and there are some who speculate that it may raise cancer risks. And the most worrisome consideration of all? This wildfire smoke may be a recurring trend as the world deals with a warming planet and the extreme weather (including forests turned to firewood by drought) that comes with it.

