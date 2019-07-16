Don’t let shootings fuel critics of methadone clinics

But the fact is there are drug addicts in every community in Baltimore, and methadone is one of the most effective forms of treatment for these folks. Those on methadone must take precise dosages at exact times and can only do so under the supervision of a doctor. (It can become addictive if not taken correctly.) The drug can only be administered at a federally approved facility, which can cause logistical complications for people using methadone and trying to live a normal life and hold down a job. To make it easily accessible to those who need it, the facilities need to be located in all communities.