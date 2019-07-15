Trump is making Republicans the party of white nationalism. Does anybody in the GOP care?

Are we shocked by President Trump’s unapologetic racism or his double-down response, his Monday tweet calling on them to apologize — seriously, apologize — “for the foul language they have used, and the terrible things they have said”? No, we are not. We can scream at the top of our lungs all day on this subject, and we know where it leads us. Just where the White House wants us to be. Mr. Trump sees fear and loathing of immigrants as his ticket to reelection. This is a deliberate tactic. It is surely no coincidence that this vile tweet landed on the weekend of the threatened immigration raids. Stoking fear and resentment of people of color is this administration’s raison d’etre, and any chance to tap that anger is seldom overlooked. Never mind that his targets actually come from Boston or Brooklyn. They are not white like him. And if he gets called on it? He always has his go-to schoolyard response of “I know you are but what am I?”