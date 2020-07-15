Can peer intervention change Baltimore’s police culture? | COMMENTARY

Three officers supposedly stood by while Sergeant Lloyd threatened to arrest his contractor if the man didn’t refund a patio payment, according to charging documents. They’re actions may not rise to the level of Sergeant Lloyd’s, which grew from a different corruption in the department’s culture that suggests officers are above the law and can do as they please, but they’re just as detrimental to reform efforts. That’s among the many lessons from the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis in May: One officer knelt on his neck, while three more let it happen. All are culpable, and all have been charged criminally.