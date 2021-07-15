Protecting voting rights must be Congress’ top priority | COMMENTARY

President Biden may have faith in his former colleagues in the Senate to eventually do the right thing. He may believe attacking the filibuster rule now may doom his efforts to pass a $3.5 trillion domestic spending plan at least partly on a bipartisan basis or harm the interests of Senate Democrats should they become the minority party in 2022 or thereafter. But the stakes are too high for voting rights to take a back seat to matters of spending or political ambitions. Not that infrastructure isn’t important; it is. Not that we favor more partisanship; we don’t. But the importance of free and fair elections rises above such matters. The right to vote must be safeguarded. It must be upheld as sacrosanct.