Baltimore’s abysmal mail service: Trump’s mess needs to be cleaned up | COMMENTARY

Life in Baltimore isn’t supposed to require constant suffering as in the Book of Job with a protagonist mercilessly tormented by forces beyond his control. Yet sometimes it feels that way. People work hard to improve schools, yet outcomes are often discouraging. An army of volunteers fight daily for better access to nutrition and health care, yet people still often lack both. Meanwhile, the homicide rate remains ceaselessly high even as well-meaning individuals fight the good fight, whether that involves city police risking their lives to track down a murder suspect in a shopping center or an intrepid civilian devoting himself to de-escalating conflicts in Cherry Hill only to be shot and killed himself. Guns flood our streets, the wicked go unpunished, abject poverty and long-standing racial antagonisms limit opportunities for a better life. As another biblical figure of note might say: God, why hast thou forsaken us?