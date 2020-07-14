Novavax $1.6B vaccine contract: Is this the start of something big? | COMMENTARY

But it was also not too shocking. The company uses a different type of vaccine technology than what has been employed in the past. Perhaps it will prove to be the answer to the pandemic; perhaps it won’t. But the cutting-edge work is not just about developing a vaccine for this one virus as disastrous as it’s been. Nor is Novavax the only Maryland company operating in the biotechnology arena or in technology or the health and life science fields. What should not be lost in the celebration of this one company’s success and the hope for a vaccine that might put the coronavirus behind us is the economic opportunity offered by these knowledge-based enterprises and how this state should be doing everything possible to nurture and sustain these businesses.