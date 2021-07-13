Putting an end to Maryland’s foolish fight over enhanced unemployment benefits | COMMENTARY

We are skeptical that the adverse impact of enhanced benefits has been all that substantial. As if workers have grown fat and lazy just lolling around on their couches watching Netflix and eating candy. Certainly, there are companies that have faced challenges finding workers. There’s plenty evidence of that. But the problem is simply more complicated as workers switch to higher paying jobs or retire early or elect to work from home or follow any of the other permutations available to them. Just look at states that have discontinued benefits. They still have companies desperate for workers, too. In Arizona, the choice to discontinue enhanced benefits this month was accompanied by a $2,000 return-to-work bonus. Where is Maryland’s innovative attempt to help companies with hiring? Funding apprenticeship programs, expanding work visas to legal immigrants and removing other barriers to work (like inadequate public transportation, for example) — those are the ways government can support employers desperate for qualified applicants.