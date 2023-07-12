The Birds of Summer: Basking in baseball relevance | COMMENTARY

For the Birds of the 1960s, 1970s or even the early 1980s, contending was a given, and teams playing at Memorial Stadium were populated by future Hall-of-Famers like the Robinsons — Frank and Brooks — or Jim Palmer, Boog Powell or Paul Blair. But it’s now been 40 years since the Baltimore Orioles appeared in the World Series, nine years since they won a playoff series and seven years since they last made the playoffs, losing in the wild card round.

Oh, there have been some bright spots along hte way, not the least of which was the opening of Oriole Park at Camden Yards in 1992, which remains one of the world’s greatest venues for watching the national pastime. But it’s also safe the say that hardcore O’s devotees have had their expectations tempered over the past generation (or two). They haven’t always been the woeful 2018 or 2021 Orioles, two teams that produced a combined 99 wins against 225 losses, but they haven’t been the 96-66 Orioles of 2014 (the last O’s team with more than 90 wins in a single season) very often either.

But they are now.

On Friday evening, with the All-Star break firmly behind them, Baltimore’s professional baseball team is set to host the Miami Marlins at glorious Camden Yards. And look what we have here: With the third best record in Major League Baseball, the 54-35 O’s hit the second half of their season firmly in playoff contention. They are young. They are fun. They are talented. And they have this thing about drinking water from a hose. We’ll just leave that “Homer Hose” business to others to explain. Drinking great gulps of water, spitting water and spraying water on happy fans just seems to be part of the Orioles experience this season, and it’s wacky — and childish — enough to make one think of baseball as a game and not just a moneymaking enterprise of highly paid athletes, agents, coaches and especially owners who are treated lavishly by communities eager to host their teams.

Speaking of big league money, the biggest uncertainty (other than perhaps who should be playing at first base or whether the starting pitching is quite good enough) is the lack of a lease for Camden Yards. It was just two months ago when Orioles CEO John Angelos said that the All-Star break was his unofficial deadline for finalizing a long-term deal with the Maryland Stadium Authority. That obviously hasn’t happened yet. Insiders downplay the blown deadline; Gov. Wes Moore has certainly expressed no alarm. It appears likely that one of the major sticking points is the team’s desire to have an “entertainment destination” adjacent to Camden Yards, like The Battery Atlanta, that might attract tourists 365 days a year — and thus supplement team revenues while luring more fans to the ballpark in the age of stay-at-home streaming.

While we believe the taxpayers of Maryland have already been quite generous to the Orioles in the creation, and pending $600 million rehabilitation, of Camden Yards, we must also acknowledge that adding tourists attractions to the downtown can be a win-win for the Birds and Baltimore — particularly as they might neatly dovetail with still-in-the-works plans to revive nearby Harborplace. And so, like our fellow O’s fans, we wait and watch, hopeful of a future that keeps the team in Baltimore for many decades to come, allows it to be competitive and helps the Inner Harbor become the equivalent of Félix Bautista, Yennier Cano, Austin Hays and Adley Rutschman: among the best in the business. Getting Major League Baseball to return the “Midsummer Classic,” as the MLB All-Star Game is commonly known, to Baltimore in the near future would just be icing on the cake.

In the meantime, isn’t it a joy to root, root, root for a contender in the second half of the season? Let us never take this uncommon circumstance for granted. Just consider what it’s like right now for followers of the cellar-dwelling Washington Nationals, Kansas City Royals, Chicago White Sox or — yikes — the Oakland Athletics with their 25-67 won-loss record, a woeful result that may yet threaten the 2003 Detroit Tigers worst-ever (for a 162-game schedule) regular season mark of 43-119. We’ve almost been there, done that, and the return of Orioles Magic is much, much better.

Baltimore Sun editorial writers offer opinions and analysis on news and issues relevant to readers. They operate separately from the newsroom.