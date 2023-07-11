How effective is Maryland’s juvenile justice system? | COMMENTARY

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Some Republican state legislators have called for Gov. Wes Moore to convene a special session to address gun violence in the wake of the horrifying mass shooting in Baltimore’s Brooklyn neighborhood earlier this month, in which 30 young people were shot, and two killed; many of the victims were teen-agers, some as young as 13. Specifically, lawmakers including Senate Minority Leader Steve Hershey, want to strengthen penalties for gun-related offenses, a reliable GOP talking point. One of their concerns: The juvenile justice reform bill passed last year that makes it less likely that young, first-time offenders would be incarcerated.

Moore, a Democrat, wisely chose not to take the bait. He announced this week that he sees no need to bring lawmakers back to Annapolis when his administration can move forward with efforts to keep repeat violent offenders off the street, reduce illegal gun and drug trafficking, and provide added support to law enforcement agencies to recruit and retain officers without new legislation.

Case closed, right? Just the usual collision between those who see prison as the solution and those who see its failings, particularly in harming communities of color.

Not so fast.

While it’s unknown if any other minors, beyond the 17-year-old now held without bond on gun charges, will be arrested in connection with the Brooklyn Homes tragedy — or whether they would even see a juvenile courtroom if they were, given that firearms charges often require those under 18 to be charged as adults — there is a fundamental question about what would happen if they were pulled into the juvenile justice system.

Punishment is not the main goal there, rehabilitation is. So the question is: How well is it doing its job? Do we know? Does the Maryland Department of Juvenile Services put individuals it oversees on a better path? Is there “restorative justice” and rehabilitation? A life-changing effort to educate or provide job skills? Community placement and proper supervision upon release? In other words, are all the high-minded ideals that have informed recent criminal justice reforms really put into actual practice?

There are plenty of reasons to be skeptical. Under current law, state officials have an obligation to provide care, protection and “wholesome mental and physical development of children found delinquent by the juvenile court.” Many people believe Maryland’s juvenile justice system does not fully meet that reasonable mark, let alone the more advanced goal of helping a young offender “become a responsible and productive member of society.”

Earlier this year, the Maryland Office of the Public Defender accused the Baltimore County Detention Center in Towson of housing youngsters 23 hours a day in rat-infested cells often flooded with toilet water. And DJS has faced criticism in the past as well. The Juvenile Justice Monitoring Unit within the Maryland Attorney General’s Office issues quarterly reports on DJS facilities; its most recent first quarter of 2023 report found them increasingly crowded by young men and many of the support staff chronically underpaid. Moore’s appointment of Vincent Schiraldi, a noted juvenile justice reformer on the national stage, to head the state agency was widely seen as an effort to strengthen agency reforms (and, as the AG’s oversight unit notes, there have already been some positive developments including less use of personal restraints on residents).

Still, it’s fair to be concerned about what happens when offenders are returned to their communities. Three years ago, a review of the Maryland Division of Parole and Probation by the Department of Legislative Services found that adult parolees were disproportionately likely to be involved in shootings in Baltimore either as victim or assailant. In the first two months of 2020, 45% of the city’s murder victims were individuals who were under DPP supervision. Might a similar pattern exist for juvenile offenders? Are they leaving the system only to reoffend?

If Republicans are serious in questioning the efficacy of recent reforms, they ought to push General Assembly leaders to call on the Department of Legislative Services to perform a similar investigation of juvenile violence, perhaps after the dust settles in the Brooklyn Homes shootings and there’s a clearer picture of exactly who did what and why. First, it would be helpful to simply provide a baseline data analysis as Secretary Schiraldi and Governor Moore further implement reforms. But secondly, we should understand the extent to which juvenile justice has been affected by a lack of necessary resources, staffing and oversight in recent years. The children in the system have likely been failed multiple times in their brief lives to wind up there; we must not fail them again at the institutional level.

