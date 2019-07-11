There’s nothing wrong with a black actress playing Disney’s Little Mermaid

Ms. Bailey is not the first nor will she be the last black actress to be looked at for her race and not her talent. Social media freaked out when African actress Noma Dumezweni was cast as Hermione Granger in the London production of “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child.” (Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling would have none of it, tweeting that the books described Hermione as having brown eyes and frizzy hair, not white skin.) Amandla Stenberg was focus of criticism for her role of Rue in The Hunger Games movie. Some fans were shocked and outraged that the character was black and said so in not so kind words. This seems inexplicable given that Rue is described as dark-skinned in the book.