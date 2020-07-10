No easy answers to educating amid a pandemic in Baltimore | COMMENTARY

The issues are complex, and the answers to them elusive. One thing that is certain, however, is that the decisions we make should be based on data over emotional response. The scenario we find ourselves in today is unprecedented in our generation, and there is no clear right way forward. We must all be engaged in finding the solutions, swiftly and safely: families, schools, and, yes, unions. Educators, like thousands of others in critical industries, will need to make hard decisions about the risks they’re willing to take, should in-person education be deemed the best choice. While their own health can’t be ignored, there’s an argument to be made that they’re every bit as essential as first responders to the health and future of our nation.