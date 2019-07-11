Alternative Fact of the Week: Donald Trump, the best tree-hugger

Naturally, Mr. Trump failed to bring up the matter of how he’s rolled back the Clean Power Plan rules that reduce harmful emissions from electrical generating facilities or sought to freeze fuel efficiency standards, making the nation more welcoming of gas-guzzlers on the road. His attacks on the Waters of the United States rule that protects vital streams and wetlands apparently slipped his mind. We suppose those brags are for when he’s talking to business leaders or Trump rally goers who don’t worry about bothersome stuff like cancer hot spots or lead poisoning. Quick, name a major new environmental initiative that has come out of the Trump EPA. That’s a stumper, isn’t it? Merely pitching in federal dollars for restoration of Florida Everglades or improving Great Lakes water quality doesn’t count. Nor does his signature on bipartisan legislation to throw less garbage in the oceans. And disbanding science advisory panels really, really doesn’t count. Sorry, but protecting public health is just not how an EPA run by Andrew Wheeler, a former coal industry lobbyist, rolls.