Earmarks are not always pork, sometimes they are critical to getting difficult things done | COMMENTARY

For most Americans, the term “earmark” is a dirty word. The expression is actually derived from the practice of farmers to cut the ears of livestock to demonstrate ownership. But in the U.S. Congress, it’s often been used to refer to the habit of senators and representatives mandating certain spending for their states or districts in a manner that circumvents the checks and balances of the appropriation process. In other words, you want a highway, but it’s not been made a priority by the executive branch? Put it in as an earmark buried in an appropriations bill. It was an option rife with potential abuse, often producing unworthy, self-serving and wasteful projects that earned the title “pork-barrel” spending.
It was easy to condemn. Republicans and Democrats joined to officially ban the practice a decade ago as Washington sought to get more serious about deficit reduction. Now, Democrats have essentially revived them under the term, “community project funding,” with a requirement that they be more fully disclosed. Not surprisingly, many members of Congress have jumped at the chance to participate. But in Maryland, one of these community projects stands out. Not because of its size; it’s relatively small. Not because of wastefulness; it’s hardly that. And not because it benefits a key supporter or special interest group; the money is certain not to end up in the pockets of any Maryland resident. No, what Sen. Ben Cardin has proposed is much smarter than that. He’s asking for $2.2 million in aid to Pennsylvania farmers in order to get them to reduce harmful runoff from their fields, pollution that flows from the Susquehanna River into the Chesapeake Bay.
In decades of public service, Senator Cardin acknowledges he’s never taken this approach before. But it makes a lot of sense. Farm runoff from Pennsylvania is a leading source of excess nutrients, nitrogen and phosphorus in the Chesapeake Bay. Maryland and Virginia can regulate their own farmers as much as they want, but given that the Susquehanna is the single greatest source of fresh water in the bay, no effort to truly upgrade water quality is going to happen without Pennsylvania’s involvement. Interstate agreements like the Chesapeake Clean Water Blueprint and U.S. Environmental Protection Agency enforcement (expected to be more evident during the Biden presidency) are major parts of the solution. But so should be offering incentives to get farmers to essentially act in their own interest by keeping animal waste, top soil and fertilizers on their fields and not floating away downstream.
As reported by The Sun’s Jeff Barker, Pennsylvanians are taking notice. Their elected officials want to stand up for bay restoration and better agricultural practices, too. This sense of shared commitment is essential. While Pennsylvania is a major source of pollution, it doesn’t have nearly as much to gain from a cleaner Chesapeake Bay as do Maryland and Virginia, with their collective hundreds of miles of waterfront property, tourism, recreational opportunities, seafood industry and so on. “You’ve got a friend in Pennsylvania,” as the long-retired 1980s era state tourism slogan claimed. Maryland needs to be a friend in return. Senator Cardin just provided one small step in that direction.
Meanwhile, this particular earmark (pardon the term) is a reminder of why ridding the appropriations process of them was short-sighted. First, it’s foolish to believe that members of Congress don’t have valid ideas for how tax dollars ought to be spent that don’t necessarily conform with those of bureaucrats. They weren’t elected to be potted plants. But more importantly, the tradeoff of earmarks, the essential “you scratch my back, I’ll scratch yours” of them, has often served as the means for legislative bodies at every level of government — local, state and federal — to get things done. Sometimes, it’s hard to corral votes on controversial issues. Sometimes, rounding them up is made easier by a little horse-trading.
Does that sound distasteful? Maybe. Acting in self-interest often does, but it’s the essence of human behavior, the political arena included. The challenge is to curb excesses, maintain transparency and strive for accountability. And so, while the relative pittance of a million dollars here or there gets shouted down in the public square, politicians in back rooms make deals to enrich favored industries like Big Pharma or Big Oil by billions of dollars. Now, that’s the sort of abuse that deserves to be eliminated. But taking meaningful action to thwart deep-pocketed special interests requires a full herd of votes in Congress, the kind that maybe those earmarks can help lasso once in a while.
Baltimore Sun editorial writers offer opinions and analysis on news and issues relevant to readers. They operate separately from the newsroom.