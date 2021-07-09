Earmarks are not always pork, sometimes they are critical to getting difficult things done | COMMENTARY

It was easy to condemn. Republicans and Democrats joined to officially ban the practice a decade ago as Washington sought to get more serious about deficit reduction. Now, Democrats have essentially revived them under the term, “community project funding,” with a requirement that they be more fully disclosed. Not surprisingly, many members of Congress have jumped at the chance to participate. But in Maryland, one of these community projects stands out. Not because of its size; it’s relatively small. Not because of wastefulness; it’s hardly that. And not because it benefits a key supporter or special interest group; the money is certain not to end up in the pockets of any Maryland resident. No, what Sen. Ben Cardin has proposed is much smarter than that. He’s asking for $2.2 million in aid to Pennsylvania farmers in order to get them to reduce harmful runoff from their fields, pollution that flows from the Susquehanna River into the Chesapeake Bay.