Can Obamacare survive a real death panel?

Make no mistake, we argued against congressional action to zero out the individual mandate two years ago because it has been a helpful part of the ACA, spurring young, health people to buy health insurance, which not only protects them from medical and financial disaster but makes premiums more affordable for everyone by balancing out the risk pool. It’s a win-win approach. But even without the mandate, the thought of denying health insurance to millions of Americans who wouldn’t otherwise be able to afford it is unacceptable. This country is already suffering enough social and financial division, enough haves versus have-nots class warfare, to throw yet another timber on that particular fire. Forget the ambition of Medicare For All, how about just some basic health insurance coverage of any type for the working poor that they can actually afford?