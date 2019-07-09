Women’s World Cup champs should celebrate as hard as they want

It’s bad enough that women in soccer face pay inequities despite being as popular as their male counterparts. (These days, a lot more popular, actually.) Now they are expected to celebrate like good proper ladies as well or risk being admonished by the etiquette police. We all know how it goes. Emotion in women is irrational or hysterical and in men passionate. Tennis great Serena Williams was fined $17,000 and castigated for arguing with a referee at the U.S. Open last year. Emotionally volatile John McEnroe came to her defense at the time saying he said much worse during his tennis days with no repercussions. Ms. Williams herself also let it be known that she thought her treatment was unfair.