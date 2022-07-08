Conway and Light: Deadly squeegee encounter underscores need for better opportunities in Baltimore | COMMENTARY

On Thursday afternoon, around the peak of commuter travel time at one of downtown Baltimore’s busiest intersections, a conflict between a middle-aged driver and a group of young men or teens cleaning car windshields resulted in the shooting death of the motorist. The full details of what transpired are not yet certain, but enough is known to recognize the senselessness of the tragedy: A confrontation with at least one “squeegee person” caused 48-year-old Timothy Reynolds to pull over, get out and take a swing at the group with a metal baseball bat. One of the young men pulled out a gun in response and shot Reynolds dead. Nothing about what happened around 4:30 p.m. at Conway and Light streets makes us comfortable, and we offer sinccere condolences to the families involved. It is a sad and complex situation that encapsulates many of the major problems that beset Baltimore and other U.S. cities in 2022: a prevalence of guns, a lack of well-paying jobs for low-skilled workers, the easy escalation of conflict and the dehumanization of Black people, men and boys in particular.

Now is not the time for rash actions or sweeping pronouncements. We must remain calm and recognize the incident for what it is: a single occurrence among specific individuals that was spurred by an argument and escalated to violence when the driver introduced a baseball bat. This does not say anything about anyone other than those directly involved in the tragedy. But it does raise fears that other incidents will follow.

Advertisement

The most immediate and obvious concern is that a heightened sense of danger, justified or not, will lead more motorists or those who clean windshields for tips to arm themselves and react recklessly in encounters with one another. That this is all happening on the heels of a U.S. Supreme Court decision loosening restrictions on who can wear and carry a handgun in Maryland gives us all the more reason to worry. Guns — and baseball bats — do little to enhance personal safety, regardless of the threat one faces, and their presences often leads to more danger, death and injury.

Baltimore has gone back and forth for decades on how to manage squeegee people and their relationship with the public, especially white suburban drivers who frequently complain about the young people on social media and in letters to the editor.

Advertisement

The city has a law on the books that expressly prohibits soliciting money for cleaning car windows on the street, but enforcing it through fines and criminal convictions would do nothing but further harm the young men looking to make a decent living in a city where such opportunities are limited — particularly for kids living in difficult and often dangerous circumstances. Cleaning windshields often allows them to steer clear of the drug trade that undoubtedly permeates many of their neighborhoods, set their own hours and take home more cash than they could by doing something else.

We appreciate that people can claim to have had quite different experiences with squeegee people. But to those who cry out for an immediate and permanent ban on the practice, we ask that they reconsider and recognize the cost of doing so — from the expense in precious police resources needed to enforce such a ban to the loss of income to vulnerable families — as well as the underlying racism that so pervades much of the antagonism toward squeegee people. Pushing them off street corners won’t solve much. In reality, it just moves the problem out of sight of commuters.

Mayor Brandon Scott has been pushing for better part-time jobs for such young people, including positions at a Harbor Point hotel he announced last December, which were intended to replace street corner labor. But much more needs to be done. We would call on Baltimore’s more prosperous employers to join that cause and for Mayor Scott to redouble his efforts — and the budget set aside for this purpose. His administration must significantly ramp up efforts to engage with these young people to provide the support, services and opportunities they need to succeed in life.

A greater and better-funded, citywide push to assist these young people is our best hope to prevent another terrible day at Light and Conway.

Baltimore Sun editorial writers offer opinions and analysis on news and issues relevant to readers. They operate separately from the newsroom.