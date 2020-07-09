Maryland should not hold the November election on pre-pandemic terms | COMMENTARY

Unfortunately, the governor, who actually gets to decide how the next election is conducted, chose to ignore the advice of elections staff and the will of the legislature. This wasn’t a democracy. In instructing the Maryland Board of Elections, a majority of whom are his appointees, to conduct the Nov. 3 general election under traditional terms — with all polling places open and the mail-in option available only if voters apply for absentee ballots — Governor Hogan has made a shockingly bad choice. His one significant concession was to recommend mailing absentee ballot applications to all registered voters. But how many Marylanders will see that bulk-mailing and just assume it’s a ballot like the one they received in the spring? Or perhaps be intimidated by the paperwork? Criticize voter inattentiveness all you like but it raises the prospect that either the person will not cast a ballot, which is an undesirable outcome, or show up on Election Day as a flood of voters inundate polling places at a time when the pandemic’s second wave is anticipated.