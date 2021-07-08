Baltimore police spending: wasteful or strategic? IG report raises questions | COMMENTARY

Was any overtime expended on this 3-month-long investigation by the Baltimore Police Department and the U.S. Homeland Security Investigations unit? We have no idea, but if it was, the cost appears justified, and it was likely shared. What’s notable here is not just that police got more ghost guns — now the preferred tool of the criminal trade — off the streets, but that the effort involved significant federal resources. The more such cooperative ventures the better. Criminal behavior does not respect geographic or political boundaries. Baltimore needs to be smarter about how it approaches public safety in every respect, from how it investigates serious crimes to how it addresses the root causes that contribute toward gun violence and how it forms partnerships to further its goals.