Five things you need to know about Hogan's fight with the Democrats over the state budget

Governor Hogan says he will find other savings in agency budgets to free up money for some items on the legislature's list, like the Baltimore police technology upgrades, but unless he changes his mind, the BSO and dozens of other programs that might have seen greater support this year will go without. The money Governor Hogan doesn’t spend this year will make it easier for him to balance the budget next year, even if he doesn’t address the structural issues. The conflict could also prompt Democrats to call for changes to Maryland’s budget process to give the General Assembly somewhat greater authority to move funds around in the budget, something that’s allowed in most states. But that would require a constitutional amendment, and Governor Hogan would surely fight it.