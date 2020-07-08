University of Maryland affordability: Make financial aid a top priority | COMMENTARY

Last month, the University System of Maryland announced that all state schools will be freezing tuition, and we applaud the move given the severe economic downturn wrought by the COVID-19 outbreak. We also strongly support virtual learning not just because of the high risk of transmitting the virus in a close-quarter campus bubble but with the expectation of a second wave of the pandemic in the fall that could make it seem like April all over again. Yet we must recognize that schools have financial constraints as well. Not terribly long after the ink was dry on the USM Board of Regents’ tuition freeze, the Maryland Board of Public Works was cutting the higher education budget by $186 million. And we’re going to go out on a very short limb and assume that last week’s move won’t be the last such cut (based on how the state has balanced its budgets during past economic recessions).