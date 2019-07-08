Tear Cab Calloway's house down — there are better ways to preserve his legacy

It wouldn’t be the first place to honor someone without the original structures. The Harriett Tubman Underground Railroad Visitor Center, located on state park land with the same name, doesn’t include the plantation where she was enslaved. But it provides people with a rich history of the freedom fighter’s life and what it was like for her when she lived in Maryland. A park in Druid Heights, if done well, could do the same for Calloway, who was called the King of Hi-De-Ho and has said he got his musical start in Baltimore. His history should also be a part of the efforts in restoring the Pennsylvania Avenue corridor, a once thriving entertainment and retail center that was recently designated and official arts and entertainment district.