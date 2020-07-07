Baltimore’s gas stations: Good issue, wrong battlefront | COMMENTARY

What is the cost of banning more gasoline stations? That’s hard to say. It might not be a lot given that the city’s declining population (falling below 600,000 for the first time in a century, according to U.S. Census estimates released in March) suggests fewer, not more, such facilities are needed. What is the gain in the fight against climate change? Perhaps not much there, too. Whatever subtle pressure the choice exerts to convince people to take public transit instead of drive, there are many extenuating circumstances involved. Public transit remains primarily a state government function. Much of what prevents people from using it today is its inconvenience. If the choice is between driving and taking transit that requires several transfers and an hour or more to get from home to work, what will commuters do? Alas, there’s a second option that might prove as popular as it has in the past: Move out of the city.