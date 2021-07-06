Maryland governor’s politically-driven effort to slash federal unemployment benefits must end | COMMENTARY

What sort of cruelty is this? Oh, right, the political kind. This appears to be nothing more than a potential candidate for president trying to boost his standing with Republican primary voters outside Maryland in 2024 by following what has been a national pattern of GOP governors rejecting enhanced benefits on the unproven grounds that it discourages job applicants. To date, 26 states have sought to opt out, including Maryland. Only one is governed by a Democrat, Louisiana’s John Bel Edwards, but in that case, the effective date is not until the end of July. Sorry to break it to them, but the notion that removing these benefits will suddenly allow some employers — presumably the lower-paying variety — to find the job applicants they currently lack in great numbers doesn’t hold water. What it is certain to do, however, is cause beneficiaries to suffer and money to be removed from the state’s economy.